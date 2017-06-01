5 Hurt After Car Crashes Into Van In Pelham

PELHAM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Five people were injured after a crash early Thursday morning in Pelham.
Around 2:30 a.m., police said the driver of a Mercedes was spotted making an unsafe lane change in the Bronx. They tried to pull him over, but police said he took off driving east in the westbound lanes. They did not chase him.
The driver then crossed into Westchester County and slammed into a minivan in Pelham, police said. The crash left five people hurt, three seriously.
The Mercedes driver is now in custody. He’s expected to be charged with reckless endangerment.