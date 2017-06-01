5 Hurt After Car Crashes Into Van In Pelham

June 1, 2017 10:14 AM
Filed Under: Bronx, Westchester, Pelham

PELHAM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Five people were injured after a crash early Thursday morning in Pelham.

Around 2:30 a.m., police said the driver of a Mercedes was spotted making an unsafe lane change in the Bronx. They tried to pull him over, but police said he took off driving east in the westbound lanes. They did not chase him.

The driver then crossed into Westchester County and slammed into a minivan in Pelham, police said. The crash left five people hurt, three seriously.

The Mercedes driver is now in custody. He’s expected to be charged with reckless endangerment.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch