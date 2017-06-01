Residents Cleaning Up After Possible Tornado Causes Damage In Dutchess County

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The National Weather Service is expected to be in Dutchess County Thursday to determine if a tornado touched down Wednesday night as residents clean up the storm damage left behind.
The severe storm brought strong winds, heavy rain and hail and knocked down trees and left many without power.
The intense winds brought down several trees in a yard on Maloney Drive in Wappinger Falls, where one of the trees fell onto the house.
Cell phone video shot by the homeowner Wednesday night also shows the roof of the shed blowing off. Cindy Murphy said she saw the windows blow out of the sun room.
“Just got in, turned around, looked, and then yeah, the tree hit the house. The glass window hit my truck and then the roof blew off the shed,” Murphy said. “And airplane wings went sailing in the air, because he had wings of an old airplane in there.”
In other cell phone video from other residents across Dutchess County, what appeared to be funnel clouds could be seen forming overhead. Some areas also got intense hail as the storms passed through.
No injuries were reported but hundreds of customers lost power in Dutchess and Ulster counties Wednesday night. Most have had their power restored.