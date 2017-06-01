Jets Trade Calvin Pryor To Browns, Reacquire Demario Davis

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Calvin Pryor is on his way out of New York.

Selected in the first round of the NFL draft back in 2014, the disappointing safety was traded to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, the Jets announced.

Linebacker Demario Davis, who played for the Jets from 2012-15 before signing with the Browns, is heading back to New York in the deal.

We've reacquired LB Demario Davis from the Browns via trade in exchange for S Calvin Pryor. DETAILS → https://t.co/GMfGcgY9jI pic.twitter.com/k3CVq3ZQyN — New York Jets (@nyjets) June 1, 2017

Nicknamed “The Louisville Slugger,” Pryor was a big favorite of former Jets head coach Rex Ryan due to his rugged play while at the University of Louisville. However, Pryor struggled during his three seasons with the Jets, especially in pass coverage.

Pryor’s fate appeared to be sealed earlier this offseason when the Jets declined to pick up his fifth-year option, a decision that following the team’s election of LSU safety Jamal Adams and Florida safety Marcus Maye in the first two rounds of April’s draft. Pryor was then relegated to competing with backups during the team’s recent Organized Team Activities workouts.

Pryor finished his Jets career with 217 tackles, two interceptions, 14 passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

Selected in the third round of the 2012 draft out of Arkansas State, Davis showed flashes of becoming a mainstay on the Jets’ defense early on. But his play tailed off in 2015 and the organization chose to go in another direction that offseason. He recorded 120, 125 and 114 tackles while playing alongside Davis Harris during his last three seasons with the Jets.

Davis started 15 games for the Browns last season and finished with 99 tackles and two sacks.

The Jets are in the midst of a major rebuilding project, and are turning to youth at several positions. How the 28-year-old Davis will fit into head coach Todd Bowles’ defensive scheme remains to be seen.