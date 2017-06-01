What To Buy In June: Best Deals & Discounts For The Month

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Experts have studied past shopping years and have come up with a list of items they say you can get the best deals on this month just in time for the start of summer and Father’s Day.

Take a trip in June and save.

Smart shopping expert Trae Bodge says, last year travelers nabbed one-way flights ranging from just $10 to $34. Round trip flights started at $70 with a flight to Europe costing less than $600.

“You’d be surprised to find travel deals in June because kids are out of school and everyone is going on vacation but according to SlickDeals.net, last year travel was the number one deal category,” Bodge said.

And the discounts apply to more than just airlines.

Hotels are also getting in on the discounts, offering free night stays.

Take the family to the movies or buy your favorite with coupons and sales offered from Groupon, Fandango, Amazon, and RedBox.com.

“Especially if you have a big family, going out to the movies can be really expensive, but summertime is actually a great time to get deals,” Bodge said. “Your local theater might be offering $1 movies that may have come out a few moths ago, but still a fantastic deal.”

This is also a good time to stock up for the kids.

Retailers typically slash prices on clearance apparel in June, often offering deals for just under $5.

Designer handbags are also deeply discounted. Brands like Michaels Kors are getting in on the action at department stores like Nordstrom and Macy’s.

And don’t forget Father’s Day.

Find great discounts across a variety of categories including tech, tools, and active ware.

“If you have your eye on something for dad, but you don’t want to keep checking for deals, a great feature on SlickDeals.net you can set deal alerts so you’ll be notified when the price you’re looking for is available,” Bodge said.

What not to buy in June: grills and patio furniture.

And you may see sales on back to school items already but hold out, you’ll see deeper discounts in August.