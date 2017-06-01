Reports: Knicks Discuss Acquiring First-Round Pick From Trail Blazers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Knicks are reportedly considering a trade that doesn’t involve Carmelo Anthony.
According to ESPN, the Knicks are exploring the possibility of trading for one of the Trail Blazers’ three first-round picks. Meanwhile, The Sporting News reported that New York has inquired about some combination of Portland’s picks, with one scenario including the Knicks trading down from the eighth spot. New York, however, would rather hold onto that No. 8 pick, according to the reports.
The Trail Blazers own the 15th, 20th and 26th picks in the June 22 draft. Portland is already about $32 million over the salary cap for next season. The Knicks are about $22 million under the cap.
The talks are believed to be in the early stages, ESPN reported. One possibility includes the Knicks acquiring an additional player, possibly forward Maurice Harkless.
Harkless, a 24-year-old Queens native who played at St. John’s, averaged 10.0 points, 4.4 rebounds in about 29 minutes per game last season. He was the 15th overall pick in the 2012 draft.
It’s not clear what the Knicks might be offering. The franchise is looking to build around young big men Kristaps Porzingis and Willy Hernangomez.
According to the New York Post, the Nets have also discussed a possible deal with the Trail Blazers. Brooklyn has the third-most cap space in the NBA, at $34 million.
The rebuilding Nets already own the 22nd and 27th picks in the first round.