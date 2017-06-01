Swarm Of Mosquitoes Plaguing Areas Of LaGuardia Airport

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Passengers at LaGuardia are dealing with unfriendly fliers — a swarm of mosquitoes plaguing the terminals and outdoor areas of the waterfront airport.

With a rainy and humid spring, workers and passengers are now swatting away the mosquitoes for the entire day.

“When it’s 8 or around, they will find me,” passenger Lorna Thompson said. “I’ve already been bitten.”

A New York City Health Department spokesperson tells the New York Post the insect swarm may have been caused by a combination of new construction at the airport and close proximity to the Flushing Bay.

LaGuardia Gateway Partners, which operates Terminal B, also blamed the rainy spring and says it has brought in exterminators.

“When the mosquito issue was raised, LaGuardia Gateway Partners took additional steps including fumigating key terminal areas, installing industrial electronic bug zappers in several back of house locations; power-washing and deep-cleaning the loading dock area; and eliminating standing water in areas within the terminal,” they said in a statement. “LaGuardia Gateway Partners takes the health and safety of our passengers and terminal employees seriously and will continue to adopt mosquito mitigation practices through summer time, and as long as they are needed.”

New York-area mosquitoes are not believed to carry Zika, but health department officials still urge caution in mosquito-infested areas.

