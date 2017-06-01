New Brunswick, N.J. Theater Calls Off Kathy Griffin Show Amid Trump Severed Head Image Controversy

LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork/AP) — A theater in New Brunswick, New Jersey has called off a Kathy Griffin show five months in advance.

The State Theatre New Jersey canceled Griffin’s performance set for Nov. 3 “after careful consideration of recent events and for the safety of our patrons.” The move comes after an image posted on social media Tuesday showed her holding what looked like the bloody, severed head of President Donald Trump.

Everyone who purchased tickets will be issued a full refund.

Meanwhile, Griffin is set to hold a news conference addressing the subject in Los Angeles on Friday morning with her attorney, Lisa Bloom.

A notice for the news conference said Griffin and Bloom will “explain the true motive behind the image, and respond to the bullying from the Trump family she has endured.

Griffin apologized for the photo on Wednesday.

“I sincerely apologize,” Griffin said in a video apology on Twitter. “I’m just now seeing the reaction of these images. I’m a comic. I crossed the line. I moved the line then I crossed it, I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn’t funny, I get it.”

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

Griffin went on to say she’s made a lot of mistakes in her career and begged for forgiveness.

The president said Griffin “should be ashamed of herself.”

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

“My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

First Lady Melania Trump also spoke out against the photo.

“As a mother, a wife, and a human being, that photo is very disturbing,” Melania Trump said. “When you consider some of the atrocities happening in the world today, a photo opportunity like this is simply wrong and makes you wonder about the mental health of the person who did it.”

CNN also cut ties with the comedian after the photo appeared. Anderson Cooper, who has worked with Griffin on CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage, also blasted the photo.

“For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate,” he wrote on Twitter.

For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate. — Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) May 31, 2017

The image has since been removed, but it caught the attention of the Secret Service.

Threats made against @SecretService protectees receive the highest priority of all of our investigations. #ProtectionNeverRests — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 30, 2017

The agency tweeted that threats made against someone the agency protects receives the highest priority.

Former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton also chimed in, calling Griffin’s attempt at humor “vile and wrong.”

The image was part of a project with photographer Tyler Shields that Griffin originally described as “artsy fartsy statement” mocking Trump.