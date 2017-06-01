‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: Matt ‘The Immortal’ Brown And Laura Sanko

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On this week’s edition of WFAN’s “Outside the Cage” podcast, Ike Feldman is still away, but the fights must go on, as Pete Hoffman and Matt Casey talk about UFC Stockholm and Alexander Gustafson’s commanding victory over Glover Teixeira in the light heavyweight division.

Joining this week’s podcast is welterweight and coach on “The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption” Matt “The Immortal” Brown and UFC and FS1 reporter Laura Sanko.

Brown is the epitome of an MMA veteran, fighting in the UFC an impressive 23 times as well as competing on Season 7 of “The Ultimate Fighter.” “The Immortal” is living up to his name and made the transition from fighter to coach on this season’s “The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption.” Brown opens up about coaching with T.J. Dillashaw, the reason for Team Dillashaw’s dominance and his love for heavy metal music. Plus the veteran vows to make a statement in the welterweight division and come back from a three-fight losing streak.

Making her second appearance on the podcast, Sanko joins Pete to preview UFC 212 in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday on PPV. In addition, Sanko gives us insight on Cris Cyborg’s rumored physical encounter with Angela Magan at the UFC retreat.

