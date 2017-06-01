Powerball Jackpot Grows To $337 Million For Saturday’s Drawing

SOON: Pres. Trump Announcement About Paris Climate Accord | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

June 1, 2017 2:24 PM
Filed Under: Powerball

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Bad news, you didn’t win Powerball last night.

Good news, nobody else did either so you still have a chance!

The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were 4-33-39-46-60, and the Powerball was 6.

The jackpot has rolled over to $337 million for Saturday’s drawing. There has been no jackpot winner since April 1.

Powerball is played in 44 states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The overall odds of winning a Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9.  Odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338 million.

