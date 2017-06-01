Trump To Announce Paris Climate Accord Decision

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump will announce whether the U.S. will pull out of the Paris climate accord.
The president tweeted he “will be announcing my decision on the Paris Accord, Thursday at 3:00 P.M.”
The 2015 agreement to fight global warming by reducing carbon emissions was signed by former President Barack Obama in 2015.
CBS News confirms Trump has told confidants he will withdraw, but there’s still some uncertainty.
Sources say the president has discussed the possibility of renegotiating the agreement.