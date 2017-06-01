Police: Man Tries To Lure 13-Year-Old Girl Into His Car In Uniondale

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Nassau County police are looking for a man who they say tried to lure a 13-year old girl into his car.
The teen told police she was walking home around 3:30 p.m. May 22 near Jerusalem and Patterson avenues in Uniondale when the man approached her in a light blue car with tinted windows, possibly a Nissan Altima or Maxima.
The man motioned for her to get inside the car and when she rushed across the street to try to get away from him, he rolled down his window and asked if she was sure that she did not need a ride, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.
The teen ran away unharmed. She was able to get home and call police, Doris reported.
Police have released a composite sketch of the suspect who they describe as a Hispanic man in his 30s, clean shaven with very short black hair.
Detectives ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.