50 Stories: FCC Chairman Ajit Pai On The Role Of Radio

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — This week in his 50 Stories podcast, Wayne Cabot speaks with Federal Communication Commission Chairman Ajit Pai.
The chairman talks about the romance of the radio and the role in plays in the community, particularly in times of crisis, like during Superstorm Sandy.
“It’s amazing how many Americans have similar experiences during their lives, and I think it just demonstrates that radio is one of our oldest communication services and it’s old for a reason. It has this enduring appeal to Americans,” he says.
