50 Stories: FCC Chairman Ajit Pai On The Role Of Radio

June 2, 2017 2:43 AM
Filed Under: 50 Stories, Ajit Pai, Wayne Cabot, WCBS 880 Anniversary

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — This week in his 50 Stories podcast, Wayne Cabot speaks with Federal Communication Commission Chairman Ajit Pai.

Find more 50th anniversary special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter.

The chairman talks about the romance of the radio and the role in plays in the community, particularly in times of crisis, like during Superstorm Sandy.

“It’s amazing how many Americans have similar experiences during their lives, and I think it just demonstrates that radio is one of our oldest communication services and it’s old for a reason. It has this enduring appeal to Americans,” he says.

Listen to their full conversation above

