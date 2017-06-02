Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: June 2, 2017

Friday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” revolved around some of the action that took place on the softball field on Thursday night.
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Friday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
The guys closed the work week in style, discussing, among other things, the explosive Yankees, the listless Mets, and an NBA Finals opener that was a stinker if you’re a Cavaliers fan.
Also, the guys got into Rihanna staring down Kevin Durant, Boomer’s “power watching,” and how a Mets fan was ejected from Citi Field for brandishing a “fire Terry Collins” sign.
As mentioned before there was a softball game played Thursday night and it was clear that the Boomer & Carton team was not ready.
Until Monday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!