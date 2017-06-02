Authorities Seize $2 Million Worth Of Heroin In Bronx Drug Bust

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A drug bust in the Bronx netted close to $2 million worth of heroin, prosecutors said.
Investigators found a suitcase containing about 50,000 envelopes of heroin in a suspect’s minivan after they pulled the man over Wednesday afternoon on East 168th Street in Morrisania, officials said.
The heroin was wrapped in brown paper and stamped with the brand names “Magic City” and “Red Bull,” officials said.
Ten people were also arrested in what police say was a heroin packaging operation in the neighborhood.
Nearly five pounds of powdered heroin and thousands of envelopes of the drug were seized from an apartment.
“This high volume heroin packaging mill was on track to escalate overdose deaths and devastate the lives of those who become addicted and the people who love them,” Bridget G. Brennan, New York City’s Special Narcotics Prosecutor, said. “The single most important thing we can do to rein in this epidemic is reduce the flow of addictive drugs available in our neighborhoods and on our streets.”