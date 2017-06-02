Charles Oakley Heading To Trial In August Over MSG Altercation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Knicks great Charles Oakley has chosen to go to trial in August over charges he struck a security guard at Madison Square Garden.

Oakley appeared briefly before a Manhattan judge Friday. He rejected a conditional dismissal that would have left him with a clean record after six months of good behavior.

Oakley became a fan favorite when he played for the Knicks from 1988 to 1998. But he’s had a falling out with the organization in recent years.

On Feb. 8, he sat a few rows from Knicks owner James Dolan at a game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Security approached Oakley early in the game and a fracas ensued. Oakley was removed from the building and handcuffed.

The Knicks released a statement the night of the incident saying that Oakley “behaved in a highly inappropriate and completely abusive manner,” adding, “He was a great Knick, and we hope he gets some help soon.”

Oakley was charged with three counts of misdemeanor assault and one count of criminal trespass. He is accused of striking one security guard in the face with a closed fist, and when two other people tried to intervene, both were pushed and received cuts.

Oakley says he didn’t do anything wrong.

