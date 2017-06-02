CBS2 Gets Results: City Repaints Illegal Parking Spot That Gave Drivers Headaches

June 2, 2017 11:39 PM
Filed Under: CBS2, Co-op City, Department of Transportation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The city has repainted the pavement at Asch Loop and Adler Place in Co-Op City.

The nearest ‘no parking’ sign is on the other side of a driveway.

There had been a break in the zebra stripes which looked like a legal spot, but drivers were getting ticketed.

“They came in and they erased all the marked parking spots,” said Jimmy McPartland Jr.

McPartland parked his black sedan in that spot three weeks ago. He got a ticket.

McPartland fought the $115 ticket, submitting multiple photos. But he lost with the judge ruling, “Respondent’s claim is not supported by persuasive evidence.”

“I definitely would say it’s kind of a ticket trap,” McPartland said.

CBS2 brought the issue to the Department of Transportation.

