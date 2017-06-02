York College Student Killed In Car Crash Honored By Family, School At Graduation

June 2, 2017 7:14 PM
Filed Under: Ali Bauman, Vanessa Raghubar, York College

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In front of their proud families, hundreds of students became alumni of York College on Friday. But one empty seat did not go unnoticed.

In April, 22-year-old Vanessa Raghubar was driving on the Van Wyck Expressway with her sister and sister’s boyfriend when, police say, an off-duty NYPD officer, Neville Smith, crashed into them, killing Raghubar and seriously injuring her sister. Prosecutors say Smith refused a Breathalyzer test but allege he was drunk.

On Friday, Raghubar’s brother, Michael, accepted her diploma at York College in Jamaica, Queens.

“I’m proud of her accomplishment, and I hope she was there, that she could have collected this award for herself,” he said.

Vanessa Raghubar

Vanessa Raghubar (credit: Facebook)

Their sister, Maria, watched from a wheelchair in the crowd. She was supposed to cross the stage in Vanessa’s absence, but among the gleeful graduates, she found it too much to bear.

Her family said as painful as Friday was, it was their duty to attend the graduation.

“We want people to know, to see how you can snatch a person’s life away from them in a split second by not being cautious,” said Nadira Nandlall, Raghubar’s cousin.

York College President Marcia Keizs remembered Raghubar for her diligence as much as her kindness.

“She was a shining light,” Keizs said. “Her faculty members who knew her well spoke fondly of her.”

Four days after Raghubar died, she was supposed to interview at Nassau Community College, where she wanted to continue her education and one day become a doctor.

“She was waiting for this day to come so much,” Raghubar’s aunt, Esther Mongul, said, crying. “And she wasn’t here to receive it.”

Smith has been suspended by the NYPD and charged with vehicular manslaughter and negligent homicide. He is due back in court June 16.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch