WATCH: Man Hired Through Dog-Walking App Gets Comfy In Client’s Apartment

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Home security video shows a man walking around an apartment that is not his own, checking out what’s in the refrigerator and freezer, laying around on the couch for more than two hours, appearing to take a nap.

Who is this person? He’s the man who was hired to walk a dog.

“I checked my camera, and I was pretty shocked at what I found,” said “Adam,” a CBS employee who did not want to appear on camera.

He said for more than a year he has been using a dog-walking app called Wag, which bills itself as a secure and convenient way for busy people like “Adam” to have their dogs walked when they’re not home.

But a couple days ago, “Adam” said he came home and his 2-year-old dog, Rocco, was acting funny following his 4 o’clock dog-walking appointment with Wag.

So he checked the video from his home-security camera in his apartment and said he got a big surprise.

“You sort of feel violated,” he told CBS2’s Scott Rapoport. “That’s not what he’s supposed to be doing.”

He said the dog walker arrived 90 minutes before he was supposed to, let himself in to the unattended apartment, greeted Rocco and then started making himself at home.

After checking out the apartment, resting on the sofa and helping himself to a soda, the man eventually took Rocco out for less than 10 minutes, instead of the 30 minutes he was supposed to, “Adam” said. The man then took three beers for the road before leaving.

Not exactly what “Adam” signed up for.

“I thought it was great. I mean, it was on-demand dog walking,” he said. “They call themselves the Uber for dog walkers.”

On its website, Wag says, “We only select the best-of-the-best” and, “We thoroughly vet and test all our walkers on dog-handling experience to ensure you get top quality people you can trust.”

“You sort of have to take them at their word,” said “Adam.”

CBS2 tried to contact Wag three times by email and three times by phone, but has not received a response.

“Adam” said Friday that Wag has offered him six months of free dog walking, an apology and a promise that the next dog walker will be more thoroughly vetted.