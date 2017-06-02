Kathy Griffin To Hold News Conference As Backlash Continues Over Trump Photo

LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork/AP) — Kathy Griffin will hold a news conference Friday as backlash continues to grow after the comedian posed with a likeness of President Donald Trump’s severed head.

Attorney Lisa Bloom says Griffin will discuss the photo and video to “explain the true motivation behind the image and respond to the bullying from the Trump family she has endured.”

Though Griffin, 56, apologized within hours of the images appearing online Tuesday, they were met with swift and widespread condemnation.

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

The president tweeted that Griffin “should be ashamed of herself” for posting the images.

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

First Lady Melania Trump also issued a statement, calling the photo “very disturbing.”

“When you consider some of the atrocities happening in the world today, a photo opportunity like this is simply wrong and makes you wonder about the mental health of the person who did it,” she said.

On Thursday, venues in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania canceled November shows.

The State Theatre New Jersey said it canceled Griffin’s performance set for Nov. 3 “after careful consideration of recent events and for the safety of our patrons.”

The St. George Theatre on Staten Island also called off a show for Nov. 2, saying it “does not endorse the actions or beliefs of any of its performers, and Ms. Griffin’s recent actions have severely inhibited our ability to fulfill our mission as a non-profit theatre serving the Staten Island community.”

The Community Arts Theater in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, posted on its website that the show had been dropped “due to the recent controversy surrounding Kathy Griffin and the concern for the safety and security of our patrons and staff.”

Earlier this week, CNN said Griffin would no longer co-host its live New Year’s Eve special from Times Square, a gig she’d had for more than a decade, and another show was canceled at a New Mexico casino. An endorsement deal with Squatty Potty also ended.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Thursday called Griffin “disgusting” and said the photo was “completely outrageous.”

The comic has faced controversies before for her abrasive humor, but none as widespread as the one generated by Tuesday’s images.

