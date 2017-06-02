Queens Nanny Accused Of Slapping 2-Week-Old Long Island Girl

SEARINGTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Queens woman is accused of repeatedly slapping a 2-week-old girl.
Stacy Sakeran had been working as a nanny, according to police.
The baby’s father heard his daughter crying at around 1:40 a.m. Friday morning in Searingtown.
The parents checked their nanny-cam footage and observed Sakeran moving the baby around and slapping her with an open hand, Nassau County Police said. Upon reviewing footage from previous days, they saw Sakeran yelling at the child and slapping her repeatedly, according to police.
Sakeran, 57, was arrested and faces assault and endangering the welfare of a child charges.
Anyone with any additional information is asked to call Nassau County detectives at 516-573-6354.