PTA President’s ‘Drag’ Performance Stuns Parents At School Talent Show

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A surprising performance by a PTA president has been called downright inappropriate by some parents.

See through sequined dress, body gyrating, you might think you were at a night club.

Not nearly, this was the 2017 Learning Expo for Community School District 4 — essentially an evening talent show for elementary and middle school students of East Harem. The performance was listed in the program as a ‘special surprise.’

“It was more than a surprise. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” concerned mother Raquel Morales said.

She said the impersonation of Iris Dracon — a Puerto Rican icon — was introduced by the superintendent of District 4, and danced in drag by P.S. 94’s Parents Association President Frankie Quinones.

She feels it was completely inappropriate for children’s eyes — a disservice to the kids and the community.

“On the floor legs spread out for all the world to see,” Morales said.

From the audience you can hear laughter, clapping, and screams.

“A lot of people left,” Morales added.

She said once the content got raunchy, the superintendent should have stepped in and closed the curtain.

CBS2 reached out to the DOE to find out more.

“The content of the performance was inappropriate and a school administrator has spoken with Mr. Quinones,” they said in a statement.

Quniones did not return a call from CBS2.

“Sometimes people take things a little too far. Especially when you’re doing it in front of kids you have to keep it PG,” mother Andrea Barksdale said.

Barksdale said she would have raced her kids out of the room.

“Oh my gosh, covered their ears, their eyes,” she said.

Mother of two Yvette Bonilla saw the show as well.

“I was blown, I couldn’t believe the transformation,” she said.

She said the show was amazing.

“The performance was spot on. He did everything Iris Chacon would have done, down to shaking her booty at the crowd,” she said.

But was it right for the audience?

“I think they’ve seen a lot worse,” she said.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education told CBS2 that Mr. Quinones has served the maximum number of terms permitted as PTA President. The school will host an election later this month.