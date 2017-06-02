Funeral To Be Held For Hero 9/11 First Responder Ray Pfeifer

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A funeral will be held on Long Island for retired FDNY firefighter Ray Pfeifer, who died Sunday of 9/11-related cancer at age 59.

Pfeifer was one of the thousands of firefighters who worked for months on the toxic pile at ground zero following the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Six years later, he was diagnosed with renal cancer.

He worked until the end to help fellow first responders.

Pfeifer humbly dubbed himself the poster child for the Zadroga Act, which secured health care for tens of thousands of recovery workers. His death coincided with this week’s announcement that recovery workers will get a permanent dedication at ground zero.

In hospice, Pfeifer raised money for a transport van for other sick first responders. The van is now at the East Meadow firehouse where Pfeifer volunteered since his teens.

Pfeifer’s funeral will be held in Hicksville.

Comedian Jon Stewart, who lobbied with Pfeifer for first responder health benefits, will deliver the euology.

An antique fire truck was given to Pfeifer as gift from his six siblings. Pfeifer restored it while fighting cancer, and on Friday, it will serve as a unique hearse for an extraordinary man.

Police said motorists should expect delays in the area of Fordham Avenue in Hicksville between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

On Thursday, hundreds of people paid tribute to the man who has been called a true hero at at his wake in East Meadow, where there was a salute to Pfeifer’s family.