‘Women Can Be Strong:’ Wonder Woman Fans Young & Old Look Forward To New Movie

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s a big weekend at the box office, with “Wonder Woman” hitting theaters Friday, and there are a lot of fans, young and old, who can’t wait.

“I used to collect all her comic books back when I was in high school. I still have some stored away,” Dina Kakalia said.

She has her movie tickets ready to go and even has pictures of “Wonder Woman” billboards.

It’s taken a long time to get a “Wonder Woman” movie, CBS2’s Cindy Hsu reports. The character was created by a psychologist back in 1941 and was inspired by early feminists. This is the first major superhero film to be directed by a woman.

“We’re making a movie about someone who wants to teach love and truth in the world right now, and who’s incredible. And want to live up to everything of a superhero movie, but her message is: but lay down those weapons, I believe in a better you in the future,” director Patty Jenkins said.

The director, the new Wonder Woman Gal Gadot, and Lynda Carter, who played Wonder woman in the 1970s, came together when the superhero was made a United Nations Honorary Ambassador for the empowerment of women and girls.

Psychologist Dr. Jennifer Hartstein says Wonder Woman is a powerful role model.

“This is a strong, empowered, intelligent woman who’s going out there and really taking control. And what a great message we want for the girls in our lives,” she said.

That message is getting through.

“I’m a Wonder Woman fan, because she shows that women can be strong and girls can be strong,” Hailey Ford said.

“Wonder Woman embodies courage, strength, determination,” Kendall Foster said.

“It’s something adventurous and wonderful, and I’m excited,” another woman added.

It’s hard to believe, but Carter is now 65 years old. Newcomer Gadot has done a great job stepping into those red boots, and it’s almost like passing on the baton in an Olympic relay race.