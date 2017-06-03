6/3 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

June 3, 2017 8:30 AM
Morning!

Happy Weekend everyone. I’d call it a 7 out of 10 weekend. Saturday is the better half, especially Saturday night. Just a spectacular night.

Sunday is improving with the first half of the day now looking to remain dry. There is a passing shower coming through early Saturday morning, but by 9 or 10 am, they are gone. Skies clear and like I said earlier, Saturday afternoon is spectacular. Some moderate to heavy showers are likely after 7pm around NYC.

Rain returns Monday with the chance for some thunder. Have a great weekend. G

