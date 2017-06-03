6/3 CBS2 Saturday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
What a splendid afternoon it was! Tons of sun and almost no humidity… As good as it gets in early June! Expect generally clear skies through the night with light breezes. It’ll be comfortably cool around town with temps in the mid 50s…but the ‘burbs will drop into the 40s.
Tomorrow won’t be as pretty… clouds thicken during the morning with a chance for showers/thunderstorms in the afternoon & evening. It’ll be mild again with temps in the low 70s.
Umbrellas will be a must-have on Monday with rain likely, and some embedded thunderstorms as well. Best bet for thunder will be N & W of NYC, but all folks in the area should pay attention for the latest info.
Have a great night!