Connecticut Joins Growing List Of States Pledging To Uphold Paris Climate Accord

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut has joined New York, Washington State, and California in an effort to uphold the Paris Climate Agreement.
It’s a move Governor Dan Malloy says he takes very seriously.
“We have advanced our own development, purchased renewable energy, lowered our carbon footprint, and quite frankly will continue to lead,” Malloy tells WCBS 880’s Kelly Waldron. “It’s necessary, we have to get this job done.”
The governor said it will be easy to keep up with the agreement, especially on the east coast where states like Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey are already held to a higher standard because of pollution he says flows in from other states that are burning dirty fuels.
“It really is remarkable, how much space we’ve lost in just four months time,” Malloy said.
President Trump criticized the pact, saying it’s a job killer that puts the United States at an unfair disadvantage.