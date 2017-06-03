CBS2 Exclusive: Long Island Father Accuses Nanny Of Abusing Newborn Daughter

SEARINGTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island couple alleges their nanny abused their newborn daughter, and police say it was caught on camera.

“We’re trying to hold up the best we can, but it’s very stressful,” father Sibi John told CBS2’s Jessica Borg in an exclusive interview, calling it a living nightmare.

Nassau County police said the couple’s live-in nanny, 57-year-old Stacey Sakeran, abused the 12-day-old baby at their Searingtown home, and there’s proof on the family’s surveillance cameras.

Detectives said around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the baby’s father heard the child screaming. When he checked the video camera installed in her room, police said it showed the nanny slapping the baby.

The parents then looked at video from a previous day, which showed the nanny yelling at the infant and hitting her repeatedly, police said.

“This is the first time we’ve had a nanny. This is all new to us,” John said.

Police arrested Sakeran around 4 a.m. Friday. She was arraigned at Nassau County District Court on two counts of second-degree assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. She pleaded not guilty.

A Stay Away Order of Protection was granted for the family, Borg reported.

The parents said they hired Sakeran through an agency, but declined to say which one.

“I appreciate all the concern of everybody, and I appreciate the support,” John said.

The Johns aren’t releasing the nanny-cam video, or many details, while police continue their investigation.

“Everybody has been working very hard, taking care of things. We’re kind of leaving everything in their hands,” John said. “I trust them to do everything they can.”

The family says they want to make sure Sakeran is not allowed to care for babies in the future.

The girl was taken to the hospital to be evaluated and is back home with her family.