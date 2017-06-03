Protesters Gather In Foley Square For New York’s ‘March For Truth’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Protesters took to the streets in over 100 cities across the country Saturday in what’s been dubbed the “March For Truth,” demanding an independent commission and the release of President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

Rallies of this nature are typically one sided affairs, but Saturday’s rally at Foley Square in Lower Manhattan had at least one supporter of the president.

As WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz reports, he was standing off to the side on an elevated platform waving a red white and blue “Trump 2020” flag.

Public advocate Tish James welcomed Trump’s supporter, who James refers to as “Agent Orange.”

“So we want to thank all those who support Agent Orange for coming to our rally today because we welcome all,” she said in front of a crowd of onlookers.

Shortly after that, a big red bus with tourists passed by. James asked them to join in with the protest.

“If you’re on the big red bus and you believe in democracy please raise your hand,” she yelled.

There was at least one bus rider that could be seen shaking his head with his political views obviously not aligned with the hundreds of anti-Trump protesters in attendance, Smeltz reported.