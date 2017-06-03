Cops: Man Shot Dead Inside Car In Bushwick, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Authorities are looking for a man in connection to a deadly shooting in Brooklyn Friday afternoon.
Police say they responded to a ShotSpotter activation just before 6 p.m. at 1065 Broadway in Bushwick. Officers discovered 26-year-old Terrell Ortiz, of Brooklyn, seated inside a white Nissan Altima suffering from numerous gunshot wounds to his torso.
Medics rushed Ortiz to NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators are looking for a heavy-set Hispanic male in his 20’s in connection to the shooting. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and dark shoes according to police.
