New Images Released Of Suspect Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 11-Year-Old Boy

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has released new surveillance photos of a man accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old boy in the Bronx earlier this week.

Police say the images show the man with his victim moments before the attack near the corner of White Plains Road and Magenta Street in Williamsbridge Tuesday afternoon.

Disturbing Attack: 11-Year-Old Boy Punched, Sexually Assaulted While Walking In The Bronx

The suspect put the boy in a headlock and asked him for money. He then forced the victim to Bronx Park and asked him for money once more at knife-point, according to police.

When the boy said no, the man allegedly punched him in the face, pulled his pants down, and sexually assaulted him.

The area is full of children and other people walking at most times of the day. Parents at a nearby school were shocked.

“A parent should walk with their young kids, they shouldn’t let young kids walk by themselves,” one parent told CBS2’s Alice Gainer.

Police are looking for a Hispanic male between 17 and 19-years-old with a thin build and braces on his teeth. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, white and blue sneakers, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.