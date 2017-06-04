6/4 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning everybody! While we have some sunshine to start off the second half of the weekend, it won’t remain that way for long. A cool, sunny start will give way to more clouds this afternoon with temps in the upper 60s and low 70s.
There is also a chance for showers & thunderstorms developing this afternoon & evening, with the best chance for any precip located north & west of NYC. Doesn’t look like a washout, but things won’t be as pretty as yesterday.
Rain and fog tonight will give way to scattered afternoon thunderstorms tomorrow…with some storms producing gusty winds and torrential rain. It’ll be mild once again with temps in the mid 70s.
Enjoy the rest of the weekend, and just make sure to keep an eye on the sky!