Home Runs From Smoak, Donaldson Help Blue Jays Beat Yankees

TORONTO (AP) — Justin Smoak hit a tying two-run homer off Luis Severino in the sixth inning, Josh Donaldson homered against Tyler Clippard in the eighth and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied to beat the New York Yankees 3-2 on Sunday for a four-game split.

Matt Holliday hit an RBI double in the fourth off Marcus Stroman and a run-scoring double-play grounder in the sixth.

Kendrys Morales singled with two outs in the bottom half and Smoak hit his team-leading 14th homer, a drive into the center-field party deck that ended Toronto’s 15-inning scoreless streak.

On a day 20,000 Donaldson bobblehead dolls were given to fans, Donaldson connected on a 3-2 fastball from Clippard (0-3) for his sixth home run this season and third in the series.

Joe Smith (2-0) struck out two in a perfect eighth, and Roberto Osuna struck out Aaron Judge, Holliday and Starlin Castro on 11 pitches for his 13th save in 16 chances.

Toronto went 0 for 24 in the series with runners in scoring position, including 0 for 6 Sunday.

Stroman allowed five hits in six innings, and Severino gave up six hits in seven innings.

Toronto’s Devon Travis was hit on the left wrist by a pitch from Severino in the seventh. Travis remained in the game but was replaced by Ryan Goins for the start off the eighth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: 1B Greg Bird (right ankle) was 1 for 4 with an RBI in an injury rehabilitation appearance at Class A Tampa before the game was delayed by rain.

Blue Jays: C Russell Martin (neck) was held out of the lineup for the fourth straight day. … RHP Aaron Sanchez (blister) is expected to throw a side session Monday, his first time throwing since starting May 19 at Baltimore. … OF Dalton Pompey (concussion) was transferred from Class A Dunedin to Triple-A Buffalo.

UP NEXT

Yankees: RHP Masahiro Tanaka (5-5) is slated to start Tuesday’s opener of a three-game series against Boston and LHP Drew Pomeranz (5-3). Tanaka has lost four straight starts, allowing 22 runs, 30 hits and eight home runs in 17 2/3 innings. He pitched a three-hit shutout at Fenway Park on April 27, improving to 6-2 in 11 career starts against the Red Sox.

Blue Jays: LHP J.A. Happ (0-3) is to start the opener of a three-game series at Oakland. Happ allowed two runs in four innings against Cincinnati last week, his first start after missing nearly six weeks because of a sore elbow. LHP Sean Manaea (4-3) pitches for the Athletics.

