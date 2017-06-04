‘Celebrate Israel’ Parade Marches Through Midtown; Cuomo Honors Shimon Peres

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The ‘Celebrate Israel’ parade marched through Midtown, Manhattan on Sunday.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio joined members of Congress and Israeli officials for the parade, which marched up Fifth Avenue from 57th Street to 74th Street.
The governor said the relationship between the United States and Israel is growing stronger.
“I think the more facts we learn, we see how pervasive terrorism is now – London last night, again. And it’s clear that both Israel and the U.S. are fighting the same issue, which is terrorism,” Cuomo said.
The parade was meant to commemorate the birth of the State of Israel in 1948.
Also Sunday, Cuomo proclaimed June 4th in honor of former Israeli leader Shimon Peres.
The announcement came as part of a new program to promote heritage tourism between New York and Israel.
Peres served as both president and prime minister of Israel. He was also a member of 12 cabinets in a political career spanning 70 years.