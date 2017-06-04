Glen Cove Auto Show Raises Money For Diabetes Cure

June 4, 2017 3:44 PM
Filed Under: Concours/Bimmerstock Auto Show, Darius Radzius, Diabetes Research Institute, Glen Cove

GLEN COVE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Hundreds of car enthusiasts came to Glen Cove to check out an assortment of classic cars Sunday – all to raise money for diabetes research.

As 1010 WINS’ Darius Radzius reported, Lamborghinis, Porsches and even a McLaren were on display at the Gold Coast Concours/Bimmerstock auto show.

“If there’s anything you can think of, they have it here,” one visitor said. “A lot of Porsches here; American cars.”

Sergio Alvarez’s cars — a Porsche 918 Spider, and a McLaren P1 – were attracting the most attention. But no one has asked to drive them.

“Sit in it, that’s about it,” he said.

1010 WINS is a proud supporter of the event. Money raised will go to the Diabetes Research Institute.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch