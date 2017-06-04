Glen Cove Auto Show Raises Money For Diabetes Cure

GLEN COVE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Hundreds of car enthusiasts came to Glen Cove to check out an assortment of classic cars Sunday – all to raise money for diabetes research.
As 1010 WINS’ Darius Radzius reported, Lamborghinis, Porsches and even a McLaren were on display at the Gold Coast Concours/Bimmerstock auto show.
“If there’s anything you can think of, they have it here,” one visitor said. “A lot of Porsches here; American cars.”
Sergio Alvarez’s cars — a Porsche 918 Spider, and a McLaren P1 – were attracting the most attention. But no one has asked to drive them.
“Sit in it, that’s about it,” he said.
1010 WINS is a proud supporter of the event. Money raised will go to the Diabetes Research Institute.