12 Arrested In Wake Of London Terror Attack; Death Toll Rises To 7

LONDON (CBSNewYork/CBS News/AP) — The death toll from a terror attack in London had risen to seven Sunday morning – in addition to three suspects who were shot and killed by police.

At least four dozen were wounded, and police have arrested 12 people.

As CBS News’ Teri Okita reported, the events unfolded around 10 p.m. GMT when the van mowed down pedestrians along the London Bridge, police said. Police said three suspects exited the vehicle at the nearby Borough Market and attempted to stab people.

Dozens of stunned people left the area with their hands on their heads as heavily armed police fanned across the crowded capital.

“I just saw loads of people run away from the market and there was people lying on the ground, and there was a taxi driver who rolled his window down and was shouting at people to run,” said witness Simon Thompson.

Emergency officials said 48 people were treated at London hospitals and a number of others suffered less serious injuries.

The three suspects, who were wearing hoax suicide vests, were shot and killed by police within eight minutes.

A photo showed one suspect lying on the ground with the canisters on his belt.

“The suspects were wearing what looked like explosive vests, but these were later established to be hoaxes,” said Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley.

On Sunday morning, police arrested 12 people in East London. Police said in a statement that the arrests were made Sunday morning in Barking by counterterrorism officers.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Theresa May called Sunday for tougher measures to contain Islamic extremism in Britain.

Britain was already on edge after a suicide bombing two weeks ago at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, in northwest England, that killed 22 people and injured dozens of others. Grande and other stars are scheduled to perform a benefit concert for victims Sunday night.

ISIS group claimed responsibility for the Manchester bombing, but there has not yet been a claim of responsibility for the London attack, which the prime minister linked to Islamic extremism.

“The recent attacks are not connected, but we believe we are experiencing a new trend in the threat that we face, as terrorism breeds terrorism,” May said.

May noted that the London attack was the third to hit Britain in as many months.

In March, a British convert to Islam ran down people with a vehicle on Westminster Bridge, killing four before fatally stabbing a policeman on Parliament’s grounds.

Then came the May 22 Manchester concert bombing. After that attack, Britain’s official terrorism threat level was raised from “severe” to “critical,” meaning an attack may be imminent. Several days later it was lowered again to “severe,” meaning an attack is highly likely.

May called on international communications companies to do more to block cyberspace to extremist groups who use it for recruitment and for encrypted information about plots. She called for international agreements to regulate cyberspace and said Britain needs to become more robust at preventing the internet from being used to the advantage of extremist groups.

The British government has long sought more help from internet companies like Facebook and Google in the battle against extremism.

May spoke defiantly about protecting Britain’s democracy — and vowed the election would go ahead as planned — after the violence turned a balmy summer night in an area packed with revelers into a scene of bloodshed and chaos, with officers running through crowded streets screaming for people to flee.

Boats on the River Thames helped evacuate the area, which is popular with tourists. It remained closed off Sunday as police urged residents and tourists to stay away.

May said the men attacked “innocent and unarmed civilians” in crowded Borough Market with blades and knives. She said they were wearing what appeared to be explosive vests, but police determined those were only meant to sow panic and fear.

Major parties suspended national campaigning Sunday out of respect for the victims, although the rightwing UK Independence Party said it would keep campaigning to show the extremists they couldn’t sidetrack democracy.

May’s Conservative Party had been expected to win by a wide margin but recent polls have showed the race tightening considerably. It is unclear how the unprecedented violence in the run-up to the election will impact voter sentiment.

Mayor Sadiq Khan said Londoners should remain vigilant but added: “I’m reassured we are one of the safest global cities in the world.”

Khan said some of the injured were in critical condition. French and Spanish citizens were among the wounded.

President Donald Trump tweeted about the attack early Sunday, railing against “political correctness” and noting that the attack involved weapons other than guns. He also appeared to criticize Mayor Khan’s remarks.

We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don't get smart it will only get worse — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That's because they used knives and a truck! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

The NYPD said late Saturday that it was closely monitoring the situation in London, but added that “there are no specific, credible threats to NYC.”

There are no specific, credible threats to NYC. Go about your Sat. night, NYPD cops are protecting you. Our prayers are with all in London. pic.twitter.com/kwvL1iVXse — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 4, 2017

“We are monitoring the events in London and have been in touch with the British authorities. We will make adjustments to our deployments in New York City, as needed. As always, we ask any member of the public who observes suspicious behavior to contact the police immediately,” the NYPD said in a statement.

