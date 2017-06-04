Search On For Missing Boater Off Glen Cove

GLEN COVE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The U.S. Coast Guard was searching Sunday morning for a boater who went missing off Glen Cove, Long Island.
Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New York were notified of a 21-foot boat with a number of personal items onboard – including a cellphone, wallet and keys. There was also a dog aboard the boat, the Coast Guard said.
But the boater – Ralph Fletcher, described being in his 50s – was not there.
Numerous police and fire agencies were assisting the Coast Guard in the search Sunday morning.