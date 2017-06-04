Prosecutor: Neighbors Found Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide Following ‘Long-Running Dispute’

HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two New Jersey neighbors were found dead Sunday morning in what appears to be a murder-suicide, the Bergen County prosecutor said.
Police were called to a condominium on Linden Street in Hackensack around 9 a.m.
They found a 66-year-old man shot to death in the lobby, along with a 63-year-old suspect, the prosecutor said.
“Hackensack police officers went to the parking lot of 5 Linden Street. They did a search of the area, and they found a male in an automobile dead of a self-inflicted gunshot — what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Bergen County Prosecutor Gurbir Grewal said.
Grewal said this is not the first time police have been called to the building. In fact, they’ve been there several times since January, 1010 WINS’ Samantha Liebman reported.
“The incident that took place here this morning is the end result of a long-running dispute between two residents of 5 Linden Street,” Grewal said.
Authorities have not released the names of the men involved.