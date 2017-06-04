Expert Explains What To Do In Event Of Tick Encounters

June 4, 2017 12:48 PM
Filed Under: New Jersey Pest Management Association, Sophia Hall, Tick Bites, Ticks

LIVINGSTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The weather is warming up, and ticks are out in force – so what should you do if you are bitten?

As WCBS 880’s Kelly Waldron reported, some people have advised that if you have a tick attached to your skin, you should take a hot match to it, drop some peppermint oil on it, or even cover it with gasoline.

But Paul Utts of the New Jersey Pest Management Association said there is one tried and true method for removing a tick.

“Really, it is about getting a nice pointed pair of tweezers, grabbing right at the base where it is inserted into the skin, and pulling straight out,” Utts said.

And with all the viruses ticks can carry, the last thing you want is to squeeze a tick’s body or keep a tick on your own body for any period of time.

If you are in a tick-prone area, Utts said you should use a permethrin-based spray on your clothing.

“Spray this on when you’re not wearing your clothes,” he said. “Let it dry and it will last for several washings.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch