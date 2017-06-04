Heavily-Armed Officers Out In Times Square After London Attack

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Heavily-armed officers were set up on just about every block here in the heart of Times Square Sunday, a day after a terror attack
left seven people dead and four dozen injured in London.
As WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz reported Sunday, the NYPD has deployed its dedicated counterterrorism team — the Critical Response Command — in heavily populated areas across the city.
Jeremy Brock came up from Kentucky with his wife and young son to see “Wicked,” and said what happened in London… will not keep him from enjoying his trip.
“I mean, it’s always in the back of your mind, so you always kind of are looking around; you know, checking things out a little bit more so,” Brock said. “I’m not going to let anybody keep me from doing things. I mean, it’s almost like that’s what they want.
Following the attack in London, state law enforcement has also increased its focus at critical spots such as airports and mass transits systems, as well as bridges and tunnels.
The events in London unfolded around 10 p.m. GMT when the van mowed down pedestrians along the London Bridge, police said. Police said three suspects exited the vehicle at the nearby Borough Market and attempted to stab people.
The three suspects, who were wearing hoax suicide vests, were shot and killed by police within eight minutes. Twelve others were arrested in East London on Sunday.