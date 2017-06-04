Women-Only Screening Of ‘Wonder Woman’ Raises Money For Planned Parenthood

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Female “Wonder Woman” fans enjoyed a special screening of the new movie Sunday, but there were no boys allowed.
While there were several complaints from men on the Alamo Drafthouse’s Facebook page, and even civil rights complaints filed in Austin and New York, the women attending the all-female showing in Brooklyn told 1010 WINS’ Samantha Liebman they could not care less.
“Screw them,” a woman said with a smile. “I really don’t have a lot to say to them, because their opinion does not matter to me.”
One self-described comic book geek, who came to the screening from Harlem, said the superhero world has been dominated by men for too long.
“I remember going to comic book shops in the city, like Midtown Comics, and literately being the only woman in there,” she said. “They were friendly and welcoming, like the staff, but I definitely would get side looks from people who were like, ‘what are you doing here?’”
The three women-only showings scheduled this week sold out quickly. The proceeds will benefit Planned Parenthood.