6/5 CBS2 Monday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Monday morning everybody! It’s a good idea to grab the umbrella and keep it handy all day. Drizzle & fog this morning will give way to scattered showers by midday…and some heavier showers & some thunderstorms are likely later this evening.
Heavy showers & storms taper off overnight with another foggy, drizzly night ahead. Tuesday will be damp once again with rain likely…but much cooler with temps stuck in the mid 60s!
Expect more of the same on Wednesday & Thursday with shower chances and temps below normal…back into the low 70s on Thursday.