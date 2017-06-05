6/5 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

June 5, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Some rain and showers will slide across the southern half of the area this afternoon with a storm possible late in the day (especially N&W). Highs will be a touch warmer in the low to mid 70’s.

Showers and storms will be more widespread N&W into this evening with some rain and drizzle on tap for the remainder of the night. As for temps, they’re expected to fall into the upper 50’s or so by daybreak.

Expect some rain and drizzle tomorrow with a northeast breeze in place. Highs tomorrow will be a bit cooler at around 60°.

As for Wednesday, it’s still on the cool side, but our chance of rain slips to about 20%. Highs that day will be in the low 60’s or so.

