AAA Calls On N.Y. State To Require Rear-Facing Car Seats For Young Children

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A new report says New York state’s outdated car seat laws are putting children at risk.
As WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond reported, infant car seats are widely used – but the statistics are startling.
“A 1-year-old was injured in some sort of seat just about every day, more than 1,896 injuries” between 2011 and 2014, said AAA New York spokesman Robert Sinclair Jr.
Sinclair said New York state law is behind the times when it comes to knowledge about safety.
“The importance of New York law to catch up with the new knowledge — the American Academy of Pediatrics says that children should be remain in the rear facing seat until they are a least 2 years old,” Sinclair said.
Current New York state law requires children to be placed in a car seat until they are 4 years old, but does not distinguish between forward and rear-facing seats, AAA noted.
State Sen. Joseph Robach (R-Rochester) and Assemblywoman Sandy Galef (D-Ossining) have introduced legislation that would require rear-seat passengers younger than two to be placed in rear-facing car seats until they exceed the height and weight limits set by the seat manufacturers.
If the law passes, New York would join four other states – including Pennsylvania and California – in having such requirements.