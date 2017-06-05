Bill Cosby Sex Assault Trial Begins In Suburban Philadelphia

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A jury in suburban Philadelphia will begin hearing the case against Bill Cosby on Monday.

There was a large media presence outside the Montgomery County courthouse as the 79-year-old comedian arrived at about 8:40 a.m. Monday for the start of his sex assault trial.

Thirteen years ago, Andrea Constand said she went to Cosby’s home, was drugged and sexually assaulted. Cosby has said it was consensual and that he gave her Benadryl.

“We’re going to put some witnesses on the stand. We’re confident in the case we have and look forward to getting it in a jury’s hands,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said.

Steele ran for office promising to prosecute the long-dormant case after dozens of women came forward with similar accusations. About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct. Unlike other accusers, the statute of limitations in Constand’s case hasn’t run out.

“An ultimate question is, is she a credible witness?” legal analyst Barry Coburn said.

The judge is allowing just one other accuser to testify. Cosby himself is not expected to take the stand.

“I am not particularly surprised by that decision, whether or not a criminal defendant testifies, or elects not to testify is one of the most important decisions that any criminal defendant together with their counsel have to make in a trial,” Coburn said.

The jury of seven men and five women- — 10 of them white, two African-American — were chosen in Pittsburgh and brought to suburban Philadelphia to hear the case.

The judge agreed with defense attorneys that a local jury couldn’t guarantee a fair verdict.

They’ll be sequestered throughout the trial, which the judge expects to run about two weeks.