Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: June 5, 2017

Chris Simms was under fire during Monday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day.”
The guys were sharp to kick off the work week. They started by discussing the seemingly invincible Warriors, who made easy work of the Cavaliers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Later, they spoke of the Mets, who continue to be, well, the Mets, and the Yankees, fresh off a four-game split in Toronto.
Boomer and Craig also discussed Carmelo Anthony, who is apparently not happy with comedian Chris Rock, and the Jets’ Leonard Williams, a strong man and a good teammate.
Until Tuesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!