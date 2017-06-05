Police: Suspect Sought In Connection To Attempted Rape In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for a man in connection to an attempted rape in the Bronx last week.

Police say the suspect engaged a 26-year-old woman in conversation near the intersection of Mosholu Parkway and Southern Boulevard in Norwood between midnight and 1:30 a.m. on Monday, May 29.

He then followed her to a nearby park, where he exposed himself to the victim and offered to give her cash if she would gratify him, according to police.

The victim refused and walked away from the man. As she did, the suspect unbuttoned her pants and caused the her to fall to the ground, according to police.

After she got up and continued to walk out of the park, the suspect again attempted to engage her in conversation before putting his hands down her shirt, touching her breast, according to police.

The man then fled the park in an unknown direction.

Police are looking for a Hispanic male between 26 and 28-years-old who was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, gray sweatpants, and black sneakers.. He’s between 5’9″ and 5’11” tall with a slim build and a beard.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.