Video Shows Water Streaming From Ceiling Of F Train

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Video night showed a leak inside a subway car as it traveled through Lower Manhattan Monday morning.

In the video posted to Facebook by Freddy S. Zalta, a steady stream of water is seen coming from the ceiling of an F Train during the morning rush.

<script src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.6" async></script></p> <div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/FreddyZalta/videos/10154619881842592/"></div> <p>

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said late Monday that it was still trying to figure out where the water was coming from.

The agency believes the car’s heating and air conditioning system might have been to blame.

In a separate incident on the F Train Monday evening, commuter Chelsea Lawrence posted video to Twitter showing a train she became stuck for a long period of time without light or air.

She wrote that the train was full of “passengers dripping with sweat begging to get off.”

S/b F train stuck for over an hour w/o light and air just rolled up-passengers dripping with sweat begging to get off #mta @MTA #effedtrain pic.twitter.com/NXJ3pDJtji — Chelsea Lawrence (@chelseahbelle) June 5, 2017

After about a minute the doors finally opened- people yelling "do not get on this train"- could feel a heat wave as the doors opened #ftrain pic.twitter.com/Xjp9jBiF9x — Chelsea Lawrence (@chelseahbelle) June 6, 2017

In that case, the MTA said a loss of power was to blame. The agency said the incident lasted 45 minutes on a southbound F Train just north of the Broadway-Lafayette station.