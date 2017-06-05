Rep Maloney Asks Mayor To Let ‘Fearless Girl’ Statue Become Permanent Fixture

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a constant flow of tourists posing for pictures with the fearless girl who seems to be just as popular with them as the charging bull.
As 1010 WINS’ Sonia Rincon reported, the statue started as an ad for a financial services firm, but congress woman Carolyn Maloney said it’s transcended that and become a message of courage at a politically challenging time for women.
“We are deeply grateful that he has allowed her to stay for a year. We are asking him politely, respectfully to allow her to stay permanently,” she said.
Visitors had mixed feelings.
Devin from Georgia said he’s not sure this should be her permanent home, given the artist behind the bull has complained that it changes its meaning.
“I think if he created the bull then he has a say in what it actually means,” he said.
Others said keep it, that it’s actually a powerful and positive symbol.