Georgia Intelligence Contractor Accused Of Printing Out Classified Report, Mailing It To News Outlet

AUGUSTA, Georgia (CBSNewYork/CBS News) — An intelligence contractor has been charged with taking a classified report from a government facility and mailed it to a news outlet.
Reality Leigh Winner, 25, was arrested at her home Saturday after the FBI obtained a search warrant, and appeared in U.S. District Court in Augusta, Georgia on Monday.
Winner is a contractor with Pluribus International Corporation and is assigned to a government agency facility in Georgia, prosecutors alleged.
On or around May 9, Winner – who had a top secret clearance – printed out and a report containing classified defense information and sent it to the online news outlet, prosecutors alleged.
The New York Times identified the document as describing two cyberattacks from the Russian military intelligence unit the GRU – one in August targeting a company selling voter registration-related software, and another targeting 122 local election officials a few days before the November 2016 election.
The Intercept published a May 5 intelligence report from the NSA shortly before the charges against Winner were announced, the Times reported.
The Intercept said the report was submitted anonymously, the Times reported.
Winner remained in federal custody Monday and will have a detention hearing on Thursday, CBS News reported.
Officially, the Department of Justice’s response to the claims about the report was “no comment.”