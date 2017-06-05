Police Name Two Of Three Suspects In London Terror Attack

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released the names of two of the three suspects in a terror attack that left seven people dead and nearly 50 others injured in London on Saturday night.

Three men used a van to mow down pedestrians on London Bridge before getting out and stabbing people in Borough Market, a busy area popular with tourists. Police shot and killed the three attackers.

On Monday, police identified two of the suspects as 27-year-old Khuram Shazad Butt and 30-year-old Rachid Redouane, both from the east London town of Barking, where police had raided six homes as part of the investigation.

Butt was a British citizen who was born in Pakistan. Redouane, who also used the name Rachid Elkhdar with a different birth date that would make him 26 years old, had claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan, police said.

Police detained more suspects in raids in east London on Monday as authorities work to confirm the identity of the third suspect. Twelve people have been detained; two were released.

Thirty-six people remain hospitalized; 18 are in critical condition.

One of the victims killed in the attack has been identified as Canadian Christine Archibald, who had accompanied her fiance on a business trip to London.

His brother spoke with Canadian TV.

“He saw the mayhem that was going on, he ran up and tried CPR on her and she passed in his arms,” Mark Ferguson said.

In the East London neighborhood where police are investigating residents expressed shock.

One said he saw the van on Friday.

“The van was parked here, so blocking people that were trying to go this way and everyone trying to tell him to ‘move, move, move,'” said resident Michael Mimbo.

British Prime Minister Theresa May wants tougher security measures after the third major attack in England in three months.

“This was an attack on London and the United Kingdom but it was also an attack on the free world,” May said.

Security remains tight at London Bridge, but people are doing their best to go about their daily lives.

Forensic experts collected evidence while people placed flowers in tribute to the victims.

Police say they know the identity of the attackers but they are not naming them yet.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.